Bitcoin ETFs Are Fine Despite Suffering Their Worst String of Outflows, Says Expert

The ETF issuers have mostly been blessed with sizable amounts of cash flowing into their newly-opened funds. In their first two months of trading, the ETFs saw net inflows totallng $12 billion, according to Bianco Research . Not as bullish on the funds as Balchunas, Bianco noted that the pace of inflows has since slowed, with just $4 billion of new money over the next six months, including only $1 billion over the past three months.