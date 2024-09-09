BCB Group's Chief Compliance Officer to Exit in Latest Senior Management Departure
Natasha Powell is leaving the crypto payments firm. She will continue to support the group as a non-exec director of BCB Payments.
- BCB Group's chief compliance officer is leaving the business.
- Her resignation is the latest in a series of senior management departures at the crypto payments firm.
BCB Group, the London-based crypto payments firm, is about to suffer its fifth C-suite departure in 18 months with the loss of its chief compliance officer, Natasha Powell.
"I am stepping away from the day to day running of the business," Powell said in an email, who declined to identify her new position saying simply that it wasn't a competitor. Kym Routledge will head up the compliance function following her departure.
"Natasha has been instrumental in driving the creation of BCB Group's first class compliance programme that now forms the bedrock of our regulated businesses," CEO Oliver Tonkin said in an emailed statement. "Whilst I am sad to see her leave us, I am delighted to be able to announce she will be continuing to support BCB as a non-executive director of BCB Payments."
Powell's departure follows that of the company's former CEO, Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, who left the firm in November to pursue new opportunities. His exit came just five months after Deputy CEO Noah Sharp left following the failed acquisition of Germany's Sutor Bank. The chief banking officer, Ian Moore, quit the payments firm in September last year, and Lux Thiagarajah, BCB's former chief revenue officer, joined crypto prime broker FalconX in May as head of commercial FX.
The payments processor recently received a takeover approach from an unidentified investor, CoinDesk revealed last week. The buyout interest was initiated by the potential acquirer while BCB was exploring a Series B funding round, according to people familiar with the matter.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.