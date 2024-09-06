Telegram Revamps Rules to Allow Moderation of Private Chats Following CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest
The decision comes after the CEO's arrest in France for allegedly failing to police illegal content.
Telegram is radically altering its stance towards "illegal" use of its messaging days after CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France for allegedly failing to police law-breaking content.
On Thursday night, the formerly freewheeling texting app extended its moderators' reach to include private chats. For the first time, users in private chats can "flag illegal content" for review, Telegram wrote in a change on its FAQ page. An older version of the same page said Telegram treated private groups as off-limits.
The quiet policy shift could reshape Telegram's alleged stature as a facilitator for all forms of illegality that French authorities are alleging. Last month, France arrested Durov for allowing alleged criminal activity to fester on the app. Durov has pushed back on the charges as meritless but must remain in France pending trial.
Earlier Thursday, Durov acknowledged in a Telegram post that the app's rapid growth "made it easier for criminals to abuse our platform," and promised changes.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.