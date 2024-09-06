Crypto for Advisors: Bitcoin and Gold, Stores of Value

Bitcoin and gold share several characteristics that make them appealing as stores of value. Both are finite in supply—gold by its natural scarcity and bitcoin by its capped supply of 21 million coins. Neither is controlled by any central government, which makes them attractive alternatives to traditional fiat currencies. Both bitcoin and gold, however, have different types of security risks that need to be addressed when investing in them. In times of economic uncertainty or inflation, investors often flock to these assets to preserve value, viewing them as a hedge against market volatility and loss of purchasing power.