Switzerland’s Fourth-Biggest Bank ZKB Offers Retail Customers Bitcoin and Ether

“When it comes to cryptocurrencies, Zürcher Kantonalbank takes on the critical function of securely storing the private keys. Customers and third-party banks therefore do not need their own wallet and therefore do not have to worry about storing their own private keys. Zürcher Kantonalbank takes care of both,” said Alexandra Scriba, head of institutional clients and Multinationals at Zürcher Kantonalbank, in a statement.