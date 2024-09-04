A Hunt for Yield: The Next Chapter in Crypto Portfolio Optimization

The fallout from the 2022 crisis has pushed the industry to innovate. One of the most promising developments has been the rise of tokenized money market funds. These funds offer a way to generate yield with the speed and efficiency of crypto combined with the safety of government-backed Treasury bills. Unlike stablecoins, which are also backed by similar assets but often fail to provide yield, tokenized money market funds offer an efficient option for collateral and margining purposes, aligning with the needs of investors seeking both yield and safety.