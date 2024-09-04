PlayIconNav
Finance

A Hunt for Yield: The Next Chapter in Crypto Portfolio Optimization

The fallout from the 2022 crisis has pushed the industry to innovate. One of the most promising developments has been the rise of tokenized money market funds. These funds offer a way to generate yield, says Jason Liebowitz, Head of Private Wealth at Hashnote.

By Jason Leibowitz
AccessTimeIconSep 4, 2024 at 5:20 p.m. UTC
(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)
(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

As the cryptocurrency market establishes new higher ground, led by key assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, investors are increasingly focused on optimizing their portfolios. While the resilience and growth potential of these major cryptocurrencies are clear, the evolving challenge in this maturing market is the hunt for yield — particularly for Bitcoin holders and those seeking effective collateral options.

The Yield Gap in Bitcoin

    • Bitcoin’s primary appeal has always been its potential for significant capital appreciation. However, unlike Ethereum and Solana, which offer staking rewards to holders, Bitcoin lacks a straightforward method for generating yield. Traditionally, investors have resorted to lending their Bitcoin to earn interest. Yet, this approach carried significant risks, particularly due to rehypothecation, where assets were used as collateral for further lending. This practice led to a credit bubble that ultimately burst in 2022, resulting in widespread insolvencies and a loss of trust in many facets of the market.

    A New Path: Tokenized Money Market Funds

    The fallout from the 2022 crisis has pushed the industry to innovate. One of the most promising developments has been the rise of tokenized money market funds. These funds offer a way to generate yield with the speed and efficiency of crypto combined with the safety of government-backed Treasury bills. Unlike stablecoins, which are also backed by similar assets but often fail to provide yield, tokenized money market funds offer an efficient option for collateral and margining purposes, aligning with the needs of investors seeking both yield and safety.

    Tokenized Money Market Funds

    RWA.xyz | Tokenized Treasury, Treasury Product Metrics, Treasury Market Caps, Grouped by Issuer

    Source:
    RWA.xyz | Tokenized Treasury, Treasury Product Metrics, Treasury Market Caps, Grouped by Issuer
    Data as of August 28, 2024


    Growth of Tokenized Money Market Funds

    RWA.xyz | Tokenized Treasuries, Top Entities Issuer Data as of August 28, 2024

    Source:
    RWA.xyz | Tokenized Treasuries, Top Entities Issuer
    Data as of August 28, 2024

    Innovative Yield Strategies

    In addition to these funds, some of the top digital asset managers have devised strategies to generate yield on long Bitcoin positions without the need for lending. By entering into carefully selected derivatives structures, investors can earn options-yield while retaining segregated custody of their assets and without sacrificing upside. This approach addresses the dual challenge of income generation and asset security, offering a viable alternative for long-term holders who have traditionally relied on buy-and-hold strategies.

    The hunt for yield in crypto is evolving. As the market matures, integrating yield-generating mechanisms like tokenized money market funds and secure options vaults will likely become essential for professional portfolios. These innovations represent a new frontier in crypto investment, where the focus is not just on capital appreciation but also on generating steady, reliable income. For investors, this marks a significant shift—one that could redefine the role of crypto in diversified portfolios.

    Note: The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CoinDesk, Inc. or its owners and affiliates.

    Edited by Benjamin Schiller.

    Jason Leibowitz
    Jason Leibowitz

    Jason Leibowitz is the Head of Private Wealth for Hashnote.