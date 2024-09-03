Matter Labs Restructures, Lays Off 16% of Team
The company made the move to adapt to "the different type of technology and support" that developers building on ZKsync now require.
Matter Labs, the main developer behind the Ethereum layer-2 protocol ZKsync, laid off 16% of its employees as part of a restructuring.
The company made the move to adapt to "the different type of technology and support" that developers building on ZKsync now require, according to a post on X by CEO Alex Gluchowski on Tuesday.
"We went through a large org planning exercise, and it became clear that the talent and roles we have today do not perfectly match our needs," Gluchowski wrote.
Matter Labs has as many as 200 employees according to its LinkedIn profile, so the layoffs may amount to more than 30 people.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.