Inside the Trump Crypto Project Linked to a $2M DeFi Hack and Former Pick-Up Artist

World Liberty Financial "highlights the power of blockchain in an accessible way," according to the white paper. Though the app isn't ready for prime time, a review of a since-deleted codebase on GitHub shows that the project – at least in its early stages – appears to have lifted code directly from Dough Finance, which lost $2 million in July's hack. It has not been confirmed whether later iterations of the app contain such earlier code, and there is no indication that any vulnerabilities in the Dough Finance code appear in the new project's code.