Elon Musk's X Is Reportedly Now Banned in Brazil Following Judge's Ruling
Use of a VPN to circumvent the prohibition could lead to hefty fines, according to media reports.
X had ignored an order to remove some accounts. So, on Friday, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled that internet service providers must block X in the country of about 215 million people, according to the New York Times. Local media reported that anyone who uses a VPN to circumvent the ban could be subject to a fine amounting to 50,000 reais ($8,900), according to the BBC.
For cryptocurrencies, the decision cuts Brazilian users off from a platform that has for years served as the industry's town square. Crypto-supporter Jack Dorsey, who co-founded X when it was called Twitter, has supported two alternative platforms: Nostr and Bluesky, though he's distanced himself from the latter.
One of Bluesky's developers posted on that platform after the Brazilian decision: "We've never seen traffic like this."
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.