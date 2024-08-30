Bridge Fundraising for Stablecoin-Based Payments Network Totals $58M: Report
Bridge, founded by Square and Coinbase alumni, recently raised $40 million in a round led by Sequoia and Ribbit.
- Bridge aims to build a global stablecoin payments network to "enable companies to use a stablecoin rail without thinking about it," one of its founder said.
- Companies keen to incorporate stablecoin payments face challenges of accessing on-ramps and off-ramps and facilitating transfers across different tokens and blockchains.
Crypto startup Bridge, which wants to build a global stablecoin-based payments networks, recently raised $40 million in fresh funding, taking the total raised to $58 million, Fortune reported Friday.
The startup, which was founded by Square and Coinbase alumni Zach Abrams and Sean Yu, aims to "enable companies to use a stablecoin rail without thinking about it," Abrams said in an interview, according to the report.
Stablecoins are crypto tokens pegged to the value of a traditional financial asset such as a fiat currency, usually the U.S. dollar. Building stablecoin provision into a business allows companies to dip a toe into the crypto economy without dealing with the volatility that can afflict bitcoin (BTC) and other tokens. However, they then face the challenge of linking to traditional financial systems and facilitating transfers across different tokens and blockchains.
Bridge, whose customers include SpaceX and Coinbase, aspires to become a Web3 version of payments processor Stripe, operating as a global payments system into which other developers can integrate seamlessly. Earlier this year, Stripe itself said it planned to add crypto payments through Circle's USDC stablecoin.
Bridge did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.