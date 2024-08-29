Trump's New Crypto Business to Offer Access to 'High-Yield' Investments, Website Says
World Liberty Financial is "the only crypto DeFi platform supported by Donald J. Trump," according to homepage metadata.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's mysterious new crypto business plans to offer access to "high-yield" opportunities, according to a clue embedded in the website for the project called World Liberty Financial.
Metadata on worldlibertyfinancial.com says "the only crypto DeFi platform supported by Donald J. Trump" will connect users to "decentralized finance's best tools for secure, high-yield crypto investments." It calls on users to "join the financial revolution today!"
A trademark filed for World Liberty Financial in mid-July also points to an association with DeFi. The lawyer who filed the trademark papers, Alex Golubitsky, confirmed to CoinDesk on Thursday that the trademark relates to Trump's crypto ventures and directed further inquiries to a press office associated with worldlibertyfinancial.com.
Trump and his son Eric have been teasing World Liberty Financial as the Republican presidential candidate's latest foray into crypto. Earlier this week, Trump launched a fourth NFT collection in a bid to repeat his previous million-dollar successes selling crypto collectibles. He is also separately promising to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet" if elected.
