PlayIconNav
BTC
$59,988.51-3.90%
ETH
$2,527.82-3.54%
BNB
$542.97-1.55%
SOL
$147.73-4.26%
XRP
$0.58075419-1.92%
DOGE
$0.10104216-3.27%
CD20
$1,939.63-3.12%
TON
$5.46-0.39%
TRX
$0.15917739-1.21%
ADA
$0.35955483-1.47%
AVAX
$24.62-4.49%
WBTC
$59,942.31-3.82%
Ad
Finance

Investment Firm Lemniscap Raises $70M Fund Targeting Early Stage Web3 Projects

Lemniscap is targeting zero-knowledge infrastructure, consumer applications and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN).

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconAug 28, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
16:9 Shaishav Todi, Lemniscap General Partner, and Roderik van der Graaf, Founder and Manging Partner (Lemniscap)
Shaishav Todi, Lemniscap general partner, and Roderik van der Graaf, founder and managing partner (Lemniscap)
  • The fund's focus will be on projects in the Bitcoin ecosystem, reflecting a trend in the last 18 months, whereby developers have sought to introduce utility to the world's oldest blockchain network.
  • The fund is anchored by Accolade Partners, a New York-based venture capital firm, which raised over $1 billion for three funds earlier this year.
VolumeMuteUnmute

How DePIN Revolutionizes Crypto and Beyond

  • How DePIN Revolutionizes Crypto and Beyond
    04:05
    How DePIN Revolutionizes Crypto and Beyond
  • How DePIN Solves Real World Problems
    22:12
    How DePIN Solves Real World Problems
  • When Could Traders See the Arrival of a Spot Bitcoin ETF?
    02:21
    When Could Traders See the Arrival of a Spot Bitcoin ETF?
  • Why a Spot Bitcoin ETF Will Probably Launch No Later Than January 10
    1:14:44
    Why a Spot Bitcoin ETF Will Probably Launch No Later Than January 10

    • Lemniscap, a Cayman Islands-headquartered investment firm, said it raised a $70 million fund to back early stage Web3 projects.

    The fund will focus on projects in the Bitcoin ecosystem, reflecting a trend of the past 18 months, whereby developers have sought to introduce to the world's oldest blockchain utility that is more commonly associated with the likes of the Ethereum network.

    Lemniscap is targeting zero-knowledge infrastructure, consumer applications and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), according to an emailed announcement on Wednesday.

    The fund is anchored by Accolade Partners, a New York-based venture capital firm, which raised over $1 billion for three funds earlier this year.

    Lemniscap has previously made over 130 investments, often in the role of a follow-on investor, including into blockchain networks Avalanche, The Graph and Axelar.

    Read More: Avalanche Becomes Latest Blockchain to Support Franklin Templeton's Tokenized Money Market Fund

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.





    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

    Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter