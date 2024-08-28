Binance CEO Teng Rejects Allegations the Exchange Froze All Palestinians' Funds

Israel has seized 190 Binance accounts it said were tied to terrorists since 2021, Reuters reported in May last year. That was before the Oct. 7 invasion that murdered 1,200 Israelis and took another 250 hostage, prompting Israel to enter the territory. More accounts on the exchange, linked to Hamas, were frozen on Oct. 10 at the request of Israeli police. Later that month, the U.S. issued a list of sanctions that included a business providing money transfers and digital assets exchange services in Gaza to squeeze Hamas, listed as a terror organization in the U.S., U.K. and other regions.