Trump Releases Fourth Drop of His NFT Trading Cards
The new collection will offer buyers a piece of the candidate’s suit from his debate with President Joe Biden.
Former President Donald Trump is out with another collection of digital trading card non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which were once a lucrative business line for the Republican nominee.
This time around, Trump’s fourth collection will offer high-rollers a piece of the candidate’s suit from his debate with President Joe Biden, according to a post on social media platform Truth Social. People who spend $24,750 on the cards will also get access to Trump sneakers, Trump cocktails and dinner at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, with Trump.
It was at a May gala, celebrating collectors of the third NFT set, that Trump pushed crypto into the political spotlight with the declaration that he would be the industry’s champion in the White House — and that the Democrats its ruin.
Trump continued to build his crypto-politics persona with a speech at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville and pro-Bitcoin language on the Republican Party platform. The industry’s biggest players have rewarded his turnabout (he had previously lambasted Bitcoin as a scam) with mountains of campaign cash.
But the money raised by Trump’s NFT collection is separate from his political war chest and goes to his personal coffers. In his most recent financial disclosures, Trump revealed that his NFT businesses had netted him well over a million dollars in crypto.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.