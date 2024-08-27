Tokenization Pioneer Centrifuge Unveils Lending Market With Morpho, Coinbase

“This RWA market with Morpho aims to give these tokens utility,” Vogelsang said in an interview. “If you hold a Treasury bill and you need a bit of USDC for a couple hours, or days, or whatever, you can have that access without having to go through the complicated process of redeeming it, waiting for the issuers to give you the dollars back and possibly pay fees. So, basically instant liquidity without having to actually redeem the underlying asset that you're using to borrow.”