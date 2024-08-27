Blockchain Data Warehouse Space and Time Raises $20M Series A to Accelerate Development of AI Tools
The funding round, which brings Space and Time's total backing to $50 million, was led by Framework Ventures, Lightspeed Faction, Arrington Capital and Hivemind Capital
Space and Time (SxT), a blockchain-native data warehouse that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) tools to build applications using its data, has raised $20 million in Series A funding.
The funding round, which takes SxT's total backing to $50 million, was led by Framework Ventures, Lightspeed Faction, Arrington Capital and Hivemind Capital, according to an emailed announcement on Tuesday.
The company's aim is to decentralized ownership of the data which powers AI-based applications, thus preventing a few powerful entities from dominating the sector.
SxT's network comprises data collected from the major blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, off-chain datasets with a zero-knowledge coprocressor which processes the data at scale.
