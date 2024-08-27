PlayIconNav
Blockchain Data Warehouse Space and Time Raises $20M Series A to Accelerate Development of AI Tools

The funding round, which brings Space and Time's total backing to $50 million, was led by Framework Ventures, Lightspeed Faction, Arrington Capital and Hivemind Capital

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconAug 27, 2024 at 4:58 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 27, 2024 at 5:01 p.m. UTC
Funding (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)
Funding (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

Space and Time (SxT), a blockchain-native data warehouse that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) tools to build applications using its data, has raised $20 million in Series A funding.

The funding round, which takes SxT's total backing to $50 million, was led by Framework Ventures, Lightspeed Faction, Arrington Capital and Hivemind Capital, according to an emailed announcement on Tuesday.

    • The company's aim is to decentralized ownership of the data which powers AI-based applications, thus preventing a few powerful entities from dominating the sector.

    SxT's network comprises data collected from the major blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, off-chain datasets with a zero-knowledge coprocressor which processes the data at scale.

    Read More: AI-Related Coins Slide as Google Search Shows Peak Retail Investor Interest

    Edited by Bradley Keoun.


