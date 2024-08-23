PlayIconNav
BTC
$63,336.21+4.72%
ETH
$2,727.58+4.34%
BNB
$586.37+1.34%
SOL
$149.20+4.10%
XRP
$0.60771549+1.32%
TON
$6.70+1.85%
CD20
$2,031.86+4.03%
DOGE
$0.11269354+6.74%
ADA
$0.38818236+4.58%
TRX
$0.15733964+1.03%
AVAX
$26.55+8.59%
WBTC
$63,173.92+4.44%
Ad
Finance

WazirX to Phase In Indian Rupee Withdrawals Starting Aug. 26

Users of the Indian crypto exchange will be able to take out up to 66% of their rupee funds in two phases following a suspension instituted after last month's $230 million dollar hack.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconAug 23, 2024 at 3:07 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 23, 2024 at 3:10 p.m. UTC
WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty (WazirX)
WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty (WazirX)
  • Indian crypto exchange WazirX said it will end the suspension of rupee withdrawals starting on Aug. 26.
  • The withdrawals ban was put in place after last month's $230 million exploit.
  • Users will be able to take out up to 66% of their funds in two phases.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Binance Challenges Indian Tax Showcause; Ronin Pauses After $9 Million White Hat Hack

  • Kamala Harris Meme Coin Soars as Biden Drops Out; India’s Tax Policy Unlikely to Change
    01:54
    Kamala Harris Meme Coin Soars as Biden Drops Out; India’s Tax Policy Unlikely to Change
  • How Upcoming Elections Around the World Could Impact the Crypto Industry
    07:47
    How Upcoming Elections Around the World Could Impact the Crypto Industry
  • How Upcoming Elections Around the World Could Impact the Crypto Industry
    07:47
    How Upcoming Elections Around the World Could Impact the Crypto Industry
  • What India's Controversial Crypto Tax Means for Investors
    00:51
    What India's Controversial Crypto Tax Means for Investors

    • WazirX, the Indian crypto exchange that lost $230 million to a hack in July, said it will start allowing limited rupee withdrawals after freezing them in the wake of the exploit.

    Withdrawals of up to 66% of users' rupee balances will be phased in over the next month, starting Monday, it said in a Friday statement. From Aug. 26 to Sept. 8, users will be allowed to withdraw up to half of that limit, with the remainder available between Sept. 9 and Sept. 22.

    WazirX said the operating entity for its rupee-related activities, Zanmai Labs, was not affected by the attack and had sufficient reserves to cover the balances. It had to keep the remaining 34% of funds back, however, because of investigations by law-enforcement agencies, the company said. The timeline for the release of those frozen balances is unclear, it said.

    "While we regret that users have not been able to make withdrawals of cryptocurrency from their account on the platform for some time, it is not possible to simply resume cryptocurrency withdrawals," the exchange said. "Due to the cyberattack and loss of a significant balance of ERC-20 tokens as a result of the theft, there are insufficient token assets available to meet the liabilities arising from the token balances owing to users of the platform."

    Read more: WazirX Surveys Users on Recovery Options After $230M Hack, Leaves Customers and Industry Players Fuming

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.


    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Camomile Shumba
    Camomile Shumba

    Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

    Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter