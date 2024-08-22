Stablecoin Issuing System M^0 Employs Fireblocks for Crypto Custody

"We are creating these minter modules and validator modules to be as institutional ready as possible,” M^0 Labs CEO Luca Prosperi said in an interview. “So when a party like a large market maker or trading desk, for example, comes and says they want to become a minter, but have their key management system on Fireblocks, then you can integrate it in a seamless way with them. We are doing this because we think no one is as well equipped as Fireblocks to do such sophisticated workflow and key management systems for crypto assets."