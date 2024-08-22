Crypto for Advisors: Are Crypto SMAs Right for Institutions?

As mentioned above, the SMA structure allows for direct ownership of the underlying asset. This means you can tailor crypto SMAs. For example, if your client wants to allocate 50% of a portfolio to bitcoin and 50% to ether, an SMA could be created to obtain this exposure. Crypto SMAs give access to a wide array of assets, meaning you can get exposure to assets outside of bitcoin and ether as well. Multi-asset support provides a deeper level of exposure to crypto. You can potentially have a portfolio of the top 5, 10 or 20 crypto assets. This may enable further diversification and broader exposure to the crypto asset class.