Crypto Asset Manager Grayscale Offers AVAX Token Investment in New Avalanche Trust
The provider of bitcoin and ether ETFs now offers more than 20 crypto investment products.
- The Grayscale Avalanche Trust offers investors exposure to the AVAX token, used to pay transaction fees and secure the high-speed, ultra-scalable blockchain.
- Grayscale recently introduced a slew of decentralized AI token funds.
Cryptocurrency asset manager and exchange-traded funds (ETF) provider Grayscale Investments said it added an Avalanche blockchain token trust to the slew of new products the firm has introduced in recent weeks.
The Grayscale Avalanche Trust, announced Thursday, offers investors exposure to the AVAX token, used to pay transaction fees and secure the high-speed, ultra-scalable competitor to Ethereum.
Interest in publicly tradeable products linked to cryptocurrencies and the surrounding ecosystem has been growing since January, when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the first bitcoin (BTC) ETFs for U.S. trading. Grayscale, the remaining jewel in Digital Currency Group crown, has brought digital assets to conventional investors for a decade through its bitcoin trust, which became one of the first ETFs after approval. The firm also recently uplisted Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) to an ETF structure.
Grayscale, whose new CEO, former Goldman Sachs banker Peter Mintzberg, took over a week ago, now offers more than 20 crypto investment products. The asset manager has lately focused on decentralized artificial intelligence (AI), having introduced an AI-focused digital asset trust, followed by two single asset funds: the Grayscale Bittensor Trust and Grayscale Sui Trust, that will hold the TAO and SUI tokens, respectively.
“Through its key strategic partnerships and unique, multi-chain structure, Avalanche is playing a pivotal role in the advancement of RWA tokenization,” said Grayscale’s head of product and research, Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, in a statement, referring to the process of creating a way of trading real-world assets on-chain.
Avalanche’s AVAX token was trading at around $23 at the time of writing.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.