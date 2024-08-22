Crypto Asset Manager Grayscale Offers AVAX Token Investment in New Avalanche Trust

Interest in publicly tradeable products linked to cryptocurrencies and the surrounding ecosystem has been growing since January, when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the first bitcoin (BTC) ETFs for U.S. trading. Grayscale, the remaining jewel in Digital Currency Group crown, has brought digital assets to conventional investors for a decade through its bitcoin trust, which became one of the first ETFs after approval. The firm also recently uplisted Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) to an ETF structure.