Tether Plans to Develop UAE Dirham-Pegged Stablecoin Alongside Phoenix Group

Stablecoins are a form of digital asset usually pegged to a fiat currency that give users a hedge against the volatility that can afflict cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC). The major stablecoins are all pegged to the U.S. dollar, of which Tether's USDT is comfortably the largest with a market cap of over $117 billion. USDT accounts for a share of the stablecoin market of nearly 70%, according to CoinGecko data.