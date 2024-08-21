PlayIconNav
BTC
$59,479.18-2.13%
ETH
$2,589.39-2.59%
BNB
$555.68+4.03%
SOL
$142.17-2.82%
XRP
$0.59916396-1.38%
TON
$6.72-1.13%
CD20
$1,913.50-1.94%
DOGE
$0.10424609+4.40%
TRX
$0.16539526+21.83%
ADA
$0.35185087+2.16%
AVAX
$22.96+11.04%
WBTC
$59,413.31+1.64%
Ad
Finance

Tether Plans to Develop UAE Dirham-Pegged Stablecoin Alongside Phoenix Group

Tether plans to seek licensing for the stablecoin under the U.A.E. central bank's Payment Token Services Regulation

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconAug 21, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. UTC
16:9 UAE dirham (Pixelline studios/Pixabay)
(Pixelline studios/Pixabay)
  • The largest stablecoins are all pegged to the U.S. dollar, while those linked to other currencies are comparatively small.
  • The central bank's licensing framework for dirham stablecoins could give them a boost, especially given the reputations of Dubai and Abu Dhabi as crypto hubs.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Bitcoin Price May Slide Lower on $1B Withdrawal of USDT: IntoTheBlock

  • Celsius Filed for Tether to Relinquish $3.3B of Bitcoin; Ripple Began Stablecoin Testing
    02:28
    Celsius Filed for Tether to Relinquish $3.3B of Bitcoin; Ripple Began Stablecoin Testing
  • Trump-Linked Website Is Selling 'Bitcoin Sneakers;' Tether Reports Record Net Profits This Year
    01:52
    Trump-Linked Website Is Selling 'Bitcoin Sneakers;' Tether Reports Record Net Profits This Year
  • 161 Letters of Support for Binance's CZ; Tether's Latest $200M Investment
    01:53
    161 Letters of Support for Binance's CZ; Tether's Latest $200M Investment
  • Why USDT Dominates Supply With Lower Transaction Volume
    01:11
    Why USDT Dominates Supply With Lower Transaction Volume

    • Tether, the developer of the world's largest stablecoin, said it plans to introduce a token pegged to the United Arab Emirates' dirham in collaboration with Abu Dhabi-listed crypto conglomerate Phoenix Group (PHX).

    Stablecoins are a form of digital asset usually pegged to a fiat currency that give users a hedge against the volatility that can afflict cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC). The major stablecoins are all pegged to the U.S. dollar, of which Tether's USDT is comfortably the largest with a market cap of over $117 billion. USDT accounts for a share of the stablecoin market of nearly 70%, according to CoinGecko data.

    Tokens pegged to other fiat currencies are minuscule by comparison. Tether's euro equivalent (EURT), for example, has a market cap of just $30 million.

    Tether plans to seek licensing for the dirham stablecoin under the U.A.E. central bank's Payment Token Services Regulation announced in June, according to an emailed announcement on Wednesday. That might give it a boost, especially given the reputations of Dubai and Abu Dhabi as crypto hubs.

    Read More: Stablecoins Can Make the World a Safer Place. Regulators Should Encourage Them

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.




    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

    Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter
    Read more about
    TetherUAEStablecoins