Story Protocol Developer Raises $80M Series B, Led by A16z, for Intellectual Property Chain

AI companies have hovered up so much of the web's creative content to train their large language models (LLMs), which has resulted in lawsuits between creatives and tech giants like OpenAI. The New York Times is battling OpenAI over allegations of copyright infringement, and YouTubers are doing the same with Nvidia (NVDA), which is alleged to have unjustly enriched itself by building a video model using scraped content. At the same time, News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal has struck a deal with OpenAI to license its content for LLM training in a deal with over $250 million.