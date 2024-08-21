Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms to Buy Rival Stronghold Digital for $175M in Stock, Debt

Bitcoin miners have been coming to terms with April's 50% cut in the reward they receive for adding blocks to the blockchain. The reduction puts pressure on the industry to cut costs, particularly power usage, and replace older equipment with more energy-efficient rigs. While the event was no surprise – it occurs roughly every four years and companies had plenty of warning to prepare for it – it was still expected to unleash a "survival of the fittest" battle and send the miners looking for alternative income streams such as high-performance computing (HPC) and processing for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.