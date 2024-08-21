Bitcoin Bear Trap? Goldman Says Wednesday's U.S. Jobs Report is Likely to Overstate Weakness

"Nonfarm payroll growth averaged 250K/month over April 2023-March 2024. While next week's [Wed'] revision could revise the pace down to 165-200k/month, we believe that a portion of that revision will be erroneous and that the "true" pace of employment growth during that period was probably closer to 200-240k/month, Goldman Sach's Economics Research team said in a note to clients on Aug. 16.