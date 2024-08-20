Second Solana ETF Approved in Brazil
The product will be launched by Brazil-based asset manager Hashdex in partnership with local investment bank BTG Pactual.
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) has approved a second Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF), the agency disclosed in its central database.
According to the CVM database, the new Solana (SOL) ETF, which is in a pre-operational phase, will be offered by Brazil-based Hashdex — a Brazil-based asset manager with over $962 million in assets under management — in partnership with the local investment bank BTG Pactual.
Hashdex is an experienced player in the ETF segment on the B3 Brazilian stock exchange, having already launched products such as the Nasdaq Crypto Index as well as Bitcoin and Ethereum-based ETFs.
On August 8, the CVM approved the country's first Solana ETF, this one offered by Brazil-based asset manager QR Asset.
Disclosure
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.