Digital Payments Platform Flexa Launches Crypto Point-of-Sale Tool
Flexa Components will allow retailers to accept crypto payments like USDC at the point of sale.
- Flexa Components allows customers to pay at a retail point-of-sale with USDC and other crypto.
- Flexa says it has signed up a number of well-known retailers to the platform
Flexa has introduced Flexa Components, a tool that simplifies crypto payments for merchants, allowing for what it says are direct, fee-free digital wallet transactions.
Flexa says Components will allow customers to pay for purchases with their preferred crypto wallets. Customers will be able to use their mobile wallet app to scan a QR code or tap a "Pay" button integrated into the merchant's payment system, similar to existing mobile payments like Google Pay.
"We believe that embedding, accepting, and using digital currencies should be easier than any other form of payment," CEO and co-founder Daniel McCabe said in a statement. "Flexa Components helps deliver on that promise."
“Components reflects our continued commitment to build a better bridge between these incredible new financial technologies and the legacy payments infrastructure," McCabe said. "We’re so excited to launch this new offering to better address today’s challenges head-on for both merchants and consumers.”
