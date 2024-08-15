ZynCoin Launches 'Comfy,' a Physical Collectible That Earns Tokens as Rewards
It's a tin for Zyn.
- Comfy is a tin can for storing nicotine pouches, like Zyn.
- ZynCoin founder Colton Kirkpatrick said some of the profits will go to token buybacks
ZynCoin, a memecoin that recently persuaded Philip Morris, the Fortune 500-owner of tobacco giant Swedish Match, to back off of legal threats for using the Zyn name, is launching a physical collectible for the $ZYN community called Comfy, which is now available for pre-sale.
Physical collectibles are rare, though not entirely unheard of, in crypto. The most popular is Solana's Saga phone, which built a user base due to aggressive airdrop campaigns.
Comfy is a made-in-the-U.S. aluminum can for storing Zyn nicotine pouches, ZynCoin founder Colton Kirkpatrick said in an interview with CoinDesk. It is designed to broaden $ZYN's appeal beyond crypto fans and token holders while providing rewards for the most loyal $Zynners.
"We want the crypto aspect to be a subtle yet cool draw, so that people are first attracted to the sleek design and unique features of the can, like the bottle opener, and would want to buy it just for that," he said. He compared it to the silver cigarette cases popular with the upper classes in the roaring 20s.
Kirkpatrick said some of the profits from the Comfy sales will go to token buybacks, which are intended to increase the value of the $ZYN token.
When users buy a Comfy, they activate a unique code online connecting their account to a crypto wallet holding $ZYN, he said. The more $ZYN they hold, the higher their tier and the greater their weekly rewards.
For its part, the $ZYN token has been one of the more poorly performing memecoins of the last month, losing 50%, and declining faster than the market, according to CoinGecko data. Other memecoin majors like DogWifHat and BONK are also down more than 10% on the month, but not as much.
The Comfy is the first step in building out a larger $ZYN community, and Kirkpatrick said that there are meetups planned for later this year, likely in New York.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.