Goldman Sachs Joins Morgan Stanley in Holding Bitcoin ETFs as Institutional Interest Grows: 13F Wrap

Another holder of interest at the end of the first quarter was the Wisconsin Pension Fund, which in the last quarter doubled down on its IBIT position as it purchased an additional 447,651 shares of the fund. It also got rid of all of its shares of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) which were worth $63.7 million at the end of March. The state now owns 2,898,051 shares or $98.9 million as of the end of June.