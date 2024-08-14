TON Crypto Ecosystem Gets Its Own Venture Fund to Invest $40M in Consumer Apps

The TON ecosystem has seen a rapid rise in popularity recently, with web3 games such as Hamster Kombat and Notcoin attracting many millions of users. These apps are built on top of The Open Network, or TON, a decentralized layer-1 blockchain originally developed by Telegram, but continued as an independent operation due to regulatory concerns after Telegram settled a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2020.