Sahara AI, Blockchain Project Tackling Copyright and Privacy, Raises $43M

Blockchain platform Sahara AI has raised $43 million to support its development of a decentralized service promoting sovereignty and provenance in artificial intelligence.
The large funding round was led by Pantera Capital, Binance Labs and Polychain Capital and included participation from Samsung, Matrix Partners, Foresight Ventures and others, according to an emailed announcement on Wednesday.
Sahara's aim is to tackle concerns over copyright, privacy and resource access amid proliferation of AI tools, by helping users, data contributors and application builders secure ownership and be well remunerated for their contributions.
Sahara's blockchain-based AI platform offers developers control and "copyright" over their assets.
Projects that combine blockchain and AI in order to introduce decentralization to artificial intelligence engines have been an emerging trend in the crypto industry for the last couple of years following the rise of AI tools in mainstream use.
