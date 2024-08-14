PlayIconNav
BTC
$59,313.10-0.45%
ETH
$2,649.64-0.17%
BNB
$523.91+1.18%
SOL
$145.77+0.13%
XRP
$0.57421245+0.11%
TON
$6.92+9.98%
CD20
$1,916.91+0.08%
DOGE
$0.10266922-2.49%
ADA
$0.33599636-0.26%
TRX
$0.13037965+2.10%
WBTC
$59,384.45-0.36%
AVAX
$21.22+1.02%
Ad
Finance

Sahara AI, Blockchain Project Tackling Copyright and Privacy, Raises $43M

The funding round was led by Pantera Capital, Binance Labs and Polychain Capital and included participation from Samsung, Matrix Partners, Foresight Ventures and others.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconAug 14, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
16:9 Sahara Desert (Ernesta Sakalaite/Pixabay)
Sahara (Ernesta Sakalaite/Pixabay)
  • Sahara's aim is to tackle concerns over copyright, privacy and resource access amid proliferation of AI tools.
  • Projects that combine blockchain and AI in order to introduce decentralization to artificial intelligence engines have been an emerging trend in the crypto industry for the last couple of years.

Blockchain platform Sahara AI has raised $43 million to support its development of a decentralized service promoting sovereignty and provenance in artificial intelligence.

VolumeMuteUnmute

How DePIN Revolutionizes Crypto and Beyond

  • Crypto Goes Unmentioned in Trump-Musk Interview; 3AC Liquidators Suing Terraform Labs for $1.3B
    02:29
    Crypto Goes Unmentioned in Trump-Musk Interview; 3AC Liquidators Suing Terraform Labs for $1.3B
  • Bitcoin Above $60K as Key Stablecoin Metric Slides to 18-Month Low
    01:04
    Bitcoin Above $60K as Key Stablecoin Metric Slides to 18-Month Low
  • Spot Bitcoin ETFs Are a 'Godsend' for BTC Price: Analyst
    00:54
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Are a 'Godsend' for BTC Price: Analyst
  • Will There Be a SOL ETF Next Year?
    00:54
    Will There Be a SOL ETF Next Year?

    • The large funding round was led by Pantera Capital, Binance Labs and Polychain Capital and included participation from Samsung, Matrix Partners, Foresight Ventures and others, according to an emailed announcement on Wednesday.

    Sahara's aim is to tackle concerns over copyright, privacy and resource access amid proliferation of AI tools, by helping users, data contributors and application builders secure ownership and be well remunerated for their contributions.

    Sahara's blockchain-based AI platform offers developers control and "copyright" over their assets.

    Projects that combine blockchain and AI in order to introduce decentralization to artificial intelligence engines have been an emerging trend in the crypto industry for the last couple of years following the rise of AI tools in mainstream use.

    Read More: Grayscale Launches Artificial Intelligence-Focused Crypto Fund; AI Tokens Gain

    Edited by Bradley Keoun.





    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

    Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter