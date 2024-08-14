Crypto.com Secures Multiyear Sponsorship Deal With UEFA Champions League
The Champions League sponsorship will be unveiled officially at Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atalanta in Warsaw.
- Neither financial terms nor the length of contract were disclosed.
- Crypto.com was one of the most active digital asset firms in securing sports sponsorship deals in 2021-22.
- The company's aborted sponsorship of the Champions League in 2022 was said to be worth $495 million.
Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com became the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, Europe's premier club soccer competition, nearly two years after pulling the plug on a similar deal.
The sponsorship will be unveiled officially at Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atalanta in Warsaw, according to an announcement by the exchange.
Neither financial terms nor the length of the multiyear deal were disclosed. Crypto.com's aborted sponsorship of the Champions League in 2022 was reportedly worth $495 million. The Singapore-based exchange backed out of that five-year deal owing to legal issues around its licenses to trade in the U.K., France and Italy.
Crypto.com was one of the most active digital asset firms in securing sports sponsorship deals in 2021-22, including the naming rights to the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and NHL's Los Angeles Kings.
The ensuing bear market saw such deals dry up somewhat, but they would appear to be back in full flow now.
