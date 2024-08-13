Tokenized Asset Issuer Backed to Offer Crypto RWAs in LatAm with eNor Securities
ENor Securities, an exchange based in El Salvador, will offer Backed’s bTokens to retail investors in Latin America.
- eNor Securities, an exchange based in El Salvador, will offer Backed’s bTokens on its platform to retail investors in Latin America.
- Backed has already launched ERC-20 compatible token versions of ETFs and individual stocks, such as Coinbase (COIN) and Tesla (TSLA).
Tokenized asset issuer Backed has partnered with Latin American exchange eNor Securities to offer tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) to retail investors in that region, Backed said on Tuesday.
Through the partnership, Backed will offer its bTokens on the platform of eNor Securities, a fully regulated exchange based in El Salvador. In this country, the company has already worked on a $100 million public offering of a soybean-backed digital token created by e-Grains, a digital assets issuer for agricultural commodities.
“This collaboration signifies a major step forward in making tokenized securities accessible to a wider audience,” said Bernardo Quintao, Head of Business Development at Backed, in a statement.
Backed is based and regulated in Switzerland. According to its website, it offers tokenization services and has issued tokenized RWAs, including ERC-20 compatible token versions of exchange-traded funds (ETF) and individual stocks such as Coinbase (COIN) and Tesla (TSLA).
In April, Backed raised $9.5 million in a funding round to speed up its private tokenization offering and onboard asset managers to blockchain rails, the company said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.