Ripple Begins Testing Its Stablecoin on Ethereum and XRP Ledger

The announcement came after Ripple laid out its plans in April to enter the rapidly growing stablecoin market with its own U.S. dollar-pegged token. Stablecoins are a $160 billion market currently and a key piece of infrastructure in the crypto economy used for trading and payments on blockchains. The market is currently dominated by the two largest stablecoins, Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC. Broker Bernstein forecasted that the market could grow to $2.8 trillion by 2028.