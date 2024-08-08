Wallet Linked to Nomad Bridge Hack Transfers $36M of Ether to Tornado Cash
The address was funded on Monday, three days before the transfers were made.
- The wallet was funded on Monday with $39.85 million worth of the DAI stablecoin from an address tagged as "Nomad Bridge Exploiter."
- The DAI was exchanged for ether and transferred to Tornado Cash on Thursday.
- The Nomad bridge was hacked for $200 million in 2022.
A wallet linked to the $200 million hack of the Nomad cross-chain bridge in 2022 has transferred 14,500 ether (ETH) worth $35.5 million at current prices to sanctioned coin-mixing service Tornado Cash, according to blockchain security firm PeckShield.
Data from Arkham Intelligence shows the wallet was funded on Monday with $39.75 million worth of the dai (DAI) stablecoin from an address it had tagged as "Nomad Bridge Exploiter."
The DAI was exchanged for ETH using the trading protocol CoW in $2 million tranches before a string of transactions were sent to Tornado Cash on Thursday.
Tornado Cash is a tool used to anonymize transactions by splitting transfers across multiple wallets over a period of time. It was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2022.
Around $200 million worth of crypto was drained from the Nomad Bridge in 2022 after attackers managed to spoof transactions, tricking the bridge into allowing users to withdraw assets that didn't belong to them.
Crypto bridges, which are ways of transferring assets from one blockchain to another, have become a key attack vector for hackers over the years due to the use of novel technology. The Ronin bridge suffered a $625 million exploit in the same month as Nomad.
