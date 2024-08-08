Metaplanet Arranges Loan to Buy $6.8M of BTC
The Japanese company announced its plan to adopt bitcoin as a reserve asset to hedge against the volatility of the yen in May.
- Metaplanet said it negotiated a $6.8 million loan "with the entire amount allocated for purchasing bitcoin."
- As of the start of July, Metaplanet held a total of 161.3 BTC ($9.2 million).
Japanese investment adviser Metaplanet (3350) has arranged a 1 billion-yen ($6.8 million) loan to buy more bitcoin (BTC) after adopting the largest cryptocurrency as a reserve asset earlier this year.
The Tokyo-based company said it borrowed the money from shareholder British Virgin Islands-based MMXX Ventures "with the entire amount allocated for purchasing bitcoin", in a statement on its website. The six-month loan carries an interest rate of 0.1% a year.
In May, Metaplanet said it would adopt bitcoin as a reserve asset to hedge against the volatility of the yen. At the start of July, it held a total of 161.3 BTC ($9.2 million).
The company's strategy mimics that of software developer MicroStrategy (MSTR), which has been acquiring bitcoin for over four years and holds in excess of 226,000 BTC, more than 1% of all the bitcoin that will ever exit.
Metplanet shares closed at 893 yen ($6.10) on Thursday, 20% higher on the day as Japanese stocks continued their recovery from last week's sell-off following an interest-rate hike by the Bank of Japan.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.