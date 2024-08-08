Crypto Asset Manager Algoz Taps Standard Chartered-Backed Zodia Custody for Safer Investing
Algoz will use Zodia's Interchange service to offer off-venue settlement and mitigate risks around liquidity and insolvency
- The collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November 2022 highlighted the dangers of investment platforms that are illegally co-mingling funds, whereby customers' deposits are misused for other trades or investments.
- In response to such events, Algoz rolled out its Quant Pro investment vehicle, in which managers trade the collateral value of investor holdings without taking control of the assets themselves.
Crypto asset manager Algoz has teamed up with Zodia Custody, the cryptocurrency custodian service backed by Standard Chartered, SBI Holdings, Northern Trust, and National Australia Bank, for its digital asset investment vehicle.
Raanana, Israel-based Algoz aims to maximize its protection of customers' funds from counterparty insolvency and promote best practices in security, efficiency and compliance, according to an emailed announcement on Thursday.
The collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November 2022 highlighted the dangers of investment platforms illegally co-mingling funds, whereby customers' deposits were misused for other trades or investments.
In response to such events, Algoz launched its Quant Pro investment vehicle, where asset managers trade the collateral value of investor holdings without taking control of the assets themselves. Algoz will now use Zodia's Interchange service to offer off-venue settlement and mitigate risks around liquidity and insolvency.
The announcement comes after Zodia was recently tapped by crypto lender Maple Finance to form a similar type of partnership to secure the firm's digital assets.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.