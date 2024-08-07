Blockchain Protocol Nexera Suffers $1.8M Exploit, NXRA Tumbles 40%
The hacker is linked to a string of recent exploits.
- The attacker currently holds $1.8M worth of crypto including 32.5 million NXRA tokens.
- Nexera has paused the smart contract and trading on decentralized exchanges; the token fell 40%.
- The attacker is linked to a string of previous compromised private key exploits including the OKX DEX hack.
Nexera, a blockchain infrastructure protocol that focuses on tokenization, has suffered an exploit with $1.8 million being stolen, according to crypto security firm Cyvers.
The company, formerly known as AllianceBlock, posted an announcement on X saying it "identified the exploit" and is in discussions with law enforcement.
The NXRA token contract has been paused and trading halted on decentralized exchanges. Nexera said it is in communication with centralized exchanges to pause trading on their platforms. Kucoin and MEXC have already halted deposits and withdrawals.
The NXRA token is trading at $0.036, down 40% since the exploit occurred, according to CoinMarketCap.
Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT revealed on Telegram that the attacker is connected to a string of recent compromised private-key incidents including SpaceCatch, Concentric Finance, OKX DEX, Serenity Shield and Reach.
Data from Zapper shows that the attacker holds 32.5 million NXRA tokens worth $1.23 million and $555,000 of tether's USDT stablecoin.
CORRECTION (Aug. 7, 09:10 UTC): Corrects protocol's name to Nexera from Nexara.
UPDATE (Aug. 7, 11:17 UTC): Adds quote from Nexera, details of exchanges halting deposits.
