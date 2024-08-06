Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Shares Spike After Signing $2B of Additional Computing Contract

The miner said in a statement that it has exercised its option from a previous contract to host about 112 megawatt (MW) of additional GPUs for "AI Hyperscaler" firm CoreWeave. The new contract is expected to add about $2 billion of additional revenue, bringing the total to $6.7 billion, starting in the first half of 2026. CoreWeave will be bearing the cost for all capital investments needed to get Core Scientific’s existing mining infrastructure ready for HPC, the statement added.