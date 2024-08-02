Morgan Stanley to Offer Bitcoin ETFs to Wealthy Clients: CNBC
The move will take effect on Wednesday and will be open to clients with a net worth of at least $1.5 million.
- Morgan Stanley is making the move in response to demands from its clients.
- The January approval of bitcoin ETFs raised hopes that they would attract the deep pockets of financial institutions to cryptocurrency.
- Large firms often have lengthy compliance and review processes to undertake before they approve funds to be offered to their clients.
Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley's (MS) advisers will be able to offer bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to wealthy clients starting Wednesday, according to CNBC.
Morgan Stanley is allowing its 15,000+ financial advisers to sell shares of BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Clients will need to have a net worth of at least $1.5 million.
January's approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. brought hopes the investment vehicles would attract the deep pockets of financial institutions to cryptocurrency. However, major companies like Morgan Stanley often have lengthy compliance and review processes to undertake before they approve funds to be offered to their clients.
The bank, which holds $1.5 trillion in assets under management (AUM), made the move in response to demand from clients, according to the report.
Morgan Stanley held $269.9 million of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) as of March 31, a sign that it may have planned to offer ETFs to clients at some point.
The bank did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.