Donald Trump Site Lists Limited-Edition 'Bitcoin Sneakers' for as Much as $500 a Pair
The most expensive bright orange, high-top sneakers are already sold out and being relisted on eBay for as high as $2,500.
- A Trump-linked website is offering several ranges of bitcoin-themed sneakers with prices of as high as $500 a pair.
- The most expensive range has already sold out, and is being relisted at five times that price on eBay.
U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump made his support for bitcoin (BTC) clear when he addressed more than 3,000 Bitcoin Conference attendees on Saturday. Now he's selling shoes to reiterate the message.
Trump Sneakers, a Trump-owned website that sells themed footwear and perfumes, earlier this week started listing a range of limited edition sneakers including a Bitcoin-themed, high-top version that costs $499 a pair on pre-order. There are just 1,000 pairs of the bright orange version, and they've already sold out.
“These exclusive sneakers celebrate the future of finance and the leadership of President Trump, boldly emblazoned with a prominent Bitcoin symbol,” a descriptor for the product reads. “Perfect for crypto enthusiasts and Trump supporters alike, these limited-edition shoes are a must-have.”
Another 1,000 pairs of low-top sneakers in bright orange and 1,000 in black are listed for $299. Orange is a color associated with support for the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap. High-tops and low-tops describe where the shoes reach on the wearer's ankle.
The high-top, bright orange range had sold out by Thursday morning. Some pre-order purchases are already being advertised on eBay for as high as $2,500.
The Trump Sneakers website is owned by CIC Ventures LLC, a company that Trump declared fully owned on his 2023 financial disclosure. The site mentions it has nothing to do with Trump’s political campaign and says the sneakers are not designed, sold or manufactured by Trump or related associates.
The Bitcoin sneaker went live on the site shortly after Trump's speech at the conference in Nashville. In it, he promised to fire SEC head Gary Gensler and create a strategic bitcoin reserve if elected. He said he would be a "pro-Bitcoin" president and not allow any of the 213,239 BTC seized by authorities and held in U.S. government wallets to be sold.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.