Crypto Lending Firm Morpho Bags $50M in Funding Round Led by Ribbit Capital

The goal here is to take the relatively rarified and inward-looking world of decentralized finance ( DeFi ) and fuse it with the base protocol layers of the internet. Having launched two years ago, Morpho has evolved from its role as an optimization layer that improved interest rates for users of Aave and Compound ( ruffling some feathers in the process ), to become Morpho Blue, a base infrastructure that others can build crypto lending applications on with their own risk-management strategies.