Crypto for Advisors: Crypto and Politics in the U.S.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee and current frontrunner in the election, has emerged as a staunch advocate for cryptocurrencies. Last weekend, on July 27, he delivered a rousing keynote speech at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville. Addressing an at-capacity crowd, Trump laid out his vision for the U.S. to become the global hub for crypto innovation. He pledged to replace Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, known for his anti-crypto stance, a promise that was met with enthusiastic approval from the audience. Trump’s commitment to holding onto the approximately 200,000 bitcoin currently in the US government's possession, labeling it a strategic stockpile, underscores his dedication to integrating digital assets into national policy.