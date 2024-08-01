Bitcoin Miner Riot Platforms' Second-Quarter Loss Widens to $84.4M as Costs Surge

The Castle Rock, Colo.-based company posted a net loss of $84.4 million, or $0.32 per share. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $61.2 million. More than half the figure, $32.1 million, comprised stock compensation expenses related to new grants under a long-term incentive program. The net loss for the quarter also included a $76.4 million drop in the fair value of bitcoin it holds.