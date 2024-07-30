COMP Token Rises as Whale Backs Down on Supposed 'Governance Attack' on Compound

The goldCOMP proposal, which critics are calling a governance attack , involved coordinated efforts to push a resolution through the DAO to allocate $24 million in COMP tokens to create a yield-bearing protocol intended to provide passive income. It was unpopular with many large stakeholders in the Compound ecosystem, including Wintermute, owing to allegations of vote manipulation by the proposers, concerns about the centralization of control and potential risks of mismanaging the $24 million COMP treasury funds.