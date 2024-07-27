PlayIconNav
Finance

Wall Street's Cantor Fitzgerald to Open Bitcoin Financing, Lending Business

The financial services company will start with $2 billion in lending.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconJul 27, 2024 at 4:06 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 27, 2024 at 4:28 p.m. UTC
Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)
Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

NASHVILLE — Financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald will open a bitcoin financing business, CEO Howard Lutnick said at the Bitcoin Conference Saturday.

"We are going to launch with $2 billion in lending," Lutnick said, and increase the facility in $2 billion tranches as needed. He later added: "We are going to welcome bitcoin into the financing family of the global financial markets."

    • The business will provide leverage to bitcoin holders, according to a press release.

    Cantor Fitzgerald's new lending facility isn't its first step into crypto; It already does business with stablecoin issuer Tether. The firm additionally owns a "s***load" of bitcoin, Lutnick said.

    Cantor Fitzgerald is well known on Wall Street as one of the world's biggest bond brokerages and already handles U.S. Treasury trading with the biggest stablecoin issuer, Tether.

