EigenLayer Outflows of $2.3B Signal Restaking Sector Slide

On June 25, ether (ETH) was trading at $3,300, a shade higher than Thursday's price of $3,200. During that period, however, the total value locked (TVL) on EigenLayer – a protocol that links restaking protocols – slumped by $2.28 billion to $15.1 billion. Restaking protocols like Renzo and Kelp have lost 45% and 22% of their TVL, respectively, data from DefiLlama shows.