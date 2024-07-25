Crypto Lender Ledn Handed Out $1.16B Worth of Loans in First Half of 2024

"While we can’t speak for other crypto lenders, we estimate that Ledn is likely now responsible for more than 50% of the retail loan originations given the fall out of the other lenders, which signifies the growing acknowledgement, trust, and consequent demand for digital assets from retail investors," CEO Adam Reeds said in an email to CoinDesk. "Overall, we see the surge in retail loans as an indicator of continued evolution and maturity of the crypto sector as a whole, rapidly establishing it as a fully viable alternative to traditional finance and banking."