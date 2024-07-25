PlayIconNav
BTC
$64,251.77-3.23%
ETH
$3,174.59-8.20%
BNB
$565.24-4.03%
SOL
$169.83-3.65%
XRP
$0.60746386-1.45%
DOGE
$0.12492113-6.49%
CD20
$2,192.69-4.50%
TON
$6.64-4.67%
ADA
$0.39765237-4.70%
TRX
$0.13590976+1.58%
AVAX
$27.41-9.16%
WBTC
$64,239.08-3.30%
Ad
Finance

Crypto-Friendly Revolut Finally Earns UK Banking License

Revolut has entered a "mobilization stage" designed for new banks to operate with restrictions.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJul 25, 2024 at 8:58 a.m. UTC
Updated Jul 25, 2024 at 9:01 a.m. UTC
Revolut received a banking license with restrictions from the Prudential Regulation Authority. (Kaysha/ Unsplash)
Revolut received a banking license with restrictions from the Prudential Regulation Authority. (Kaysha/ Unsplash)
  • Revolut received a banking license with restrictions from the Prudential Regulation Authority three years after applying.
  • The approval means it is en route to becoming a fully fledged U.K. bank that is also licensed to offer crypto services
VolumeMuteUnmute

Messari CEO Reflects on Senate’s Influence on Crypto Industry

  • SEC's Crypto Enforcement Actions in 2023
    02:07
    SEC's Crypto Enforcement Actions in 2023
  • How Much Money Are Terrorists Actually Raising in Crypto?
    1:09:58
    How Much Money Are Terrorists Actually Raising in Crypto?
  • Cost of Not Enacting Crypto Regulation Is 'Extremely High,' Legal Expert Says
    01:31
    Cost of Not Enacting Crypto Regulation Is 'Extremely High,' Legal Expert Says
  • Ripple Exec Says Singapore Is a 'Significant Hub for Our Business'
    08:06
    Ripple Exec Says Singapore Is a 'Significant Hub for Our Business'

    • Revolut, one of the world's most valuable fintechs, finally won a banking license in its native U.K. more than three years after applying.

    The London-based company has entered the Prudential Regulatory Authority's (PRA) "mobilization stage," designed for new banks to operate with restrictions, Revolut said Thursday.

    The approval means it is on the path to becoming a fully fledged bank in the U.K. that is also licensed to offer crypto services. Revolut has allowed the buying and selling of crypto for several years and introduced a standalone cryptocurrency exchange for experienced traders earlier this year.

    Already one of the world's most valuable fintech startups, earlier this week Revolut announced plans to sell $500 million worth of employee-owned shares in a deal that would increase its value to $45 billion.

    Read More: Sygnum's First-Half Spot Crypto Trading Doubles, Derivatives Increase 500%

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

    Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter